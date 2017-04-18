Does Bruce Arena get the USMNT to Russia 2018 doing things his way?

Before I get ahead of myself and start talking about what the United States will need to do in Russia to succeed and better their performance from 2014 in Brazil, let’s talk about what they’ll have to do to qualify for Russia 2018.

First off, the United States have qualified for every World Cup since 1990 after failing to qualify at all between and including the 1954 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup. Since the 1994 World Cup and the establishment of Major League Soccer, soccer has grown exponentially in the United States and so has the love and adoration for the National Team.

Currently after four out of ten World Cup Qualifiers have been played in the CONCACAF, the United States sit fourth in the Hex with four points after losing to Mexico and Costa Rica in the first round and beating Honduras and drawing Panama in the second. Remaining is a home and away leg with Trinidad & Tobago, Panama and Costa Rica at home, and trips to Mexico and Honduras.

Realistically going into Mexico (assumedly the Azteca) isn’t a place you want to go into expecting and needing points. Trinidad & Tobago are last in the Hex so we should expect six points from those games. Honduras away should be a win, even though it’ll no doubt be scrappy. Panama away was a tough fought lose but are capable of a win, and finally Costa Rica at home will be tough, could for see a draw.

So if you take that all into account, that will put the United States with 17 points total. In 2014, the United States topped the group with 22 points, 17 points would have gotten you third place. But that was a Hex that included a Mexico team which only managed two wins and 11 points and a Jamaica team who since their 2015 Gold Cup finals appearance has fallen off the face of the soccer world. So has Mexico and company gotten better or has the United States fallen off…?

Bruce Arena is notorious for using the "old reliable card", picking players who have gotten it done for him before and know they’ll put in a good showing. This includes the likes of Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, and Clint Dempsey. It’s also no secret Bruce Arena isn’t a fan of foreign born players stateing in 2013:

"Players on the national team should be–and this is my own feeling–they should be Americans. If they’re all born in other countries, I don’t think we can say we are making progress."

The 2014 World Cup squad saw seven dual-nationality citizens and in the last roster Jurgen Klinsmann called up included eight.

It’s no doubt Bruce Arena is right to an extent. It doesn’t look good for player development when we treat our national team like a Premier League academy, bringing in any player qualified to do so. It makes it harder to implement and develop a common system for playing soccer when not everyone in the national team is American.

But don’t we want the best available players to represent us and qualify us for the World Cup? A common devil's advocate argument to Bruce Arena argues that we need to create a winning culture before we establish a culture of soccer.

This brings up the question: Was Bruce Arena only hired to get us to Russia? Yes! Bruce Arena has three CONCACAF qualifying stints under his belt and he knows what it takes to successfully get out. Bruce Arena is 65 years old, he isn’t here to reinvent US Soccer. Arena shouldn’t be worried about who he calls up and people shouldn’t be worried about who he calls up.

Clint Dempsey got a call-up fresh off the IR and scored a hattrick. Zusi isn’t playing right back, Pulisic isn’t playing as a center midfielder despite Arena threatening too. Why do we have the right to complain? Arena came back to the national team and got us four out of a possible six points with a team he knows he’ll succeed with.

So no, Bruce Arena shouldn’t be manager past the 2018 World Cup. He was brought in to get us to Russia and to assemble a squad capable of putting up results and giving us a chance at winning. This squad should include veterans, players who have been through this before. This squad should also include the best possible players. If that means introducing Dom Dwyer now that he’s American or bringing back Bobby Wood into the picture and possibly even Julian Green. I don’t want to see us miss out on the World Cup because we have an issue with where players are from. This qualifying campaign has only been a small hiccup in the building of a successful culture of winning in soccer here in America.





