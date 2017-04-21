Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will face off this weekend in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals as Manchester City hosts Olympique Lyonnais. They both seem to have integrated pretty well with their clubs by this point, but Lyon has a slightly more stacked deck than Man City, which could make the difference over two legs. The first leg in Manchester finally picked up an American broadcast and will go out at 9am on ESPN3 on April 22.

Over on the men’s side, one interesting match-up to keep an eye on is a Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic will undoubtedly be available for this one, while the latest on Fabian Johnson is that he isn’t responding as quickly as hoped to his hamstring injury. You can watch that one on FOX Sports 2 at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Full USMNT/USWNT Weekend TV Guide*

*All times Eastern Time

Bundesliga

Saturday

John Brooks: 9:30am, Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg, Fox Soccer 2Go

Wood, Boyd: 9:30am, Hamburger SV vs Darmstadt 98, Fox Soccer Plus

Johannsson, Morales: 9:30am, Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen, Fox Soccer 2Go

Timmy Chandler: 9:30am, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg, Fox Sport Deportes

Christian Pulisic: 12:30pm, Borussia M'gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, FOX Sports 2

Premier League

Saturday

Brad Guzan: 10:00am, AFC Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough, PL Extra Time

Geoff Cameron: 10:00am, Swansea City vs Stoke City, CNBC

Cameron Carter-Vickers: 12:15pm, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup), FOX

NWSL

Saturday

Ertz, Naeher, Press, Short, Leroux, Sauerbrunn: 4pm, Chicago Red Stars vs FC Kansas City, go90

Krieger, Harris: 4pm, Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit, Lifetime

Mewis, Williams, Heath, Horan, Klingenberg, Long, Sonnett: 7:30pm, North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns FC, go90

Rapinoe, Ohai: 10pm, Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash, go90

Sunday

Lavelle, Oyster, O’Hara: 4pm, Boston Breakers vs Sky Blue FC, go90

MLS

Friday

Altidore, Bradley: 7:30pm, Toronto vs Chicago Fire, MLS Live

Saturday

Alejandro Bedoya: 1:00pm, Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact, MLS Live

Darlington Nagbe: 4:00pm, Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Live

Sacha Kljestan: 7:30pm, New York RB vs Columbus Crew, MLS Live

Acosta, Zimmerman, Zusi, Besler: 8:00pm, Dallas vs Sporting KC, MLS Live

Rimando, Garza: 9:30pm, Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United, MLS Live

Sunday

Jones, Zardes, Morris, Dempsey: 4:00pm, LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders, ESPN

Other Leagues

Friday

Corona, Arriola, Orozco: 10:00pm, Tijuana vs Toluca, Azteca America

Saturday

Morgan, Lloyd: 9:00am, Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais, ESPN3

Omar Gonzalez: 8:00pm, Atlas vs Pachuca, Azteca America