Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will face off this weekend in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals as Manchester City hosts Olympique Lyonnais. They both seem to have integrated pretty well with their clubs by this point, but Lyon has a slightly more stacked deck than Man City, which could make the difference over two legs. The first leg in Manchester finally picked up an American broadcast and will go out at 9am on ESPN3 on April 22.
Over on the men’s side, one interesting match-up to keep an eye on is a Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic will undoubtedly be available for this one, while the latest on Fabian Johnson is that he isn’t responding as quickly as hoped to his hamstring injury. You can watch that one on FOX Sports 2 at 12:30 pm on Saturday.
Full USMNT/USWNT Weekend TV Guide*
*All times Eastern Time
Bundesliga
Saturday
John Brooks: 9:30am, Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg, Fox Soccer 2Go
Wood, Boyd: 9:30am, Hamburger SV vs Darmstadt 98, Fox Soccer Plus
Johannsson, Morales: 9:30am, Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen, Fox Soccer 2Go
Timmy Chandler: 9:30am, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg, Fox Sport Deportes
Christian Pulisic: 12:30pm, Borussia M'gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, FOX Sports 2
Premier League
Saturday
Brad Guzan: 10:00am, AFC Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough, PL Extra Time
Geoff Cameron: 10:00am, Swansea City vs Stoke City, CNBC
Cameron Carter-Vickers: 12:15pm, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup), FOX
NWSL
Saturday
Ertz, Naeher, Press, Short, Leroux, Sauerbrunn: 4pm, Chicago Red Stars vs FC Kansas City, go90
Krieger, Harris: 4pm, Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit, Lifetime
Mewis, Williams, Heath, Horan, Klingenberg, Long, Sonnett: 7:30pm, North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns FC, go90
Rapinoe, Ohai: 10pm, Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash, go90
Sunday
Lavelle, Oyster, O’Hara: 4pm, Boston Breakers vs Sky Blue FC, go90
MLS
Friday
Altidore, Bradley: 7:30pm, Toronto vs Chicago Fire, MLS Live
Saturday
Alejandro Bedoya: 1:00pm, Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact, MLS Live
Darlington Nagbe: 4:00pm, Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Live
Sacha Kljestan: 7:30pm, New York RB vs Columbus Crew, MLS Live
Acosta, Zimmerman, Zusi, Besler: 8:00pm, Dallas vs Sporting KC, MLS Live
Rimando, Garza: 9:30pm, Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United, MLS Live
Sunday
Jones, Zardes, Morris, Dempsey: 4:00pm, LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders, ESPN
Other Leagues
Friday
Corona, Arriola, Orozco: 10:00pm, Tijuana vs Toluca, Azteca America
Saturday
Morgan, Lloyd: 9:00am, Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais, ESPN3
Omar Gonzalez: 8:00pm, Atlas vs Pachuca, Azteca America
