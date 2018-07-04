Four Americans on the Bundesliga Wonderkids list

It turns out that Americans aren’t the only ones capable of hyping young players perhaps sooner than needed. Four American players were listed on the Bundesliga Wonderkids to Watch list. The Yanks making the cut include two faces familiar to fans of the league: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, but two players yet to appear in league matches also made the list. Hertha Berlin keeper Jonathan Klinsmann and Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent also were named.

For his part, Klinsmann hasn’t made a Bundesliga appearance for Berlin, though he did start in a Europa League match. Meanwhile, Josh Sargent has the distinction of making his debut for his national team before having a chance to make his professional debut. Still his standout performances for the national team at both the youth and senior levels will have him fighting for playing time in one of the best leagues in the world this year.

They’ll have their chance to show they belong on this list when the Bundesliga kicks off on August 24th.