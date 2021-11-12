USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The big game is here. The United States Men’s National Team takes on Mexico tonight in the biggest home match of World Cup qualifying at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The USMNT will look to create a new fortress just 100 miles down the road from the old fortress that gave them 4 victories over their bitter rivals by a 2-0 scoreline. In front of a sold out crowd of 26,000, the USMNT wants to come out firing against a really good Mexico squad that sits atop the Octagonal standings.

Will the USMNT have another magical night in Ohio against Mexico? Or will Mexico, like they did in 2016, spoil the party?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Mexico lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern, 6:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Available TV: ESPN2 (English). Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website) fuboTV (Free trial)

