Amid struggles with RCD Mallorca, Matthew Hoppe is out with a muscle injury until January

As his teammates on the USMNT get set to take on Mexico, Matthew Hoppe is in Spain watching on and now set to have to recover from injury. Spanish outlet La Marca is reporting that Hoppe will be out until January with a “muscle injury.” The news comes as the American attacker has struggled to settle in with RCD Mallorca having logged just 89 minutes this year.

The article also details why the player has seen such limited time with his club. His coach Luis Garcia Plaza praised Hoppe’s skill and talent, but noted that his lagging Spanish skills have made him an outsider with teammates and make it difficult for him to understand instructions given to the whole team. The manager noted he speaks English with Hoppe and that the player is taking language courses, but the language barrier is an issue still.

While Hoppe will obviously be focused on his recovery, the article also speculates that it might make sense for Mallorca to transfer him to a new club. The Spanish side needs a center back, Hoppe isn’t playing and is slow to adjust, so he could be moved soon after his arrival.