USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team pulled off their biggest result in World Cup with a 2-0 victory over rivals Mexico. Christian Pulisic came off the bench to play hero by netting the game-winner about 15 minutes from full time. Weston McKennie completed his redemption arc by icing the win with a second before the final whistle. What a result for the USA.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.