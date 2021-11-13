USMNT U-20s vs. Colombia, Revelations Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The U-20 USMNT was soundly beaten 4-0 by Brazil in the opening match of the Revelations Cup, their first action in over 18 months, and only five days after the hiring of new coach Mikey Varas. These Revelations Cup games are the start of a new U-20 cycle, with teams in the earliest stages of preparing for the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The U.S. also has important action next summer, as the U-20 Concacaf Championship will decide qualification for both the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

It was surprising to see the U.S. spend most of the Brazil game in a flat 4-4-2 / 4-2-2-2 shape, especially with their only forward Cade Cowell pushed out wide, and midfielders Paxten Aaronson and Caden Clark up top. Since U.S. Soccer hired Earnie Stewart, youth teams have mainly reflected the tactics and shape used by full national teams. Late in the game, the Yanks shifted to a 5-2-3 or 5-3-2, with substitute Diego Luna sometimes dropping into midfield. The 5-man back line was defensively solid, while also allowing the wingbacks to get upfield (check out highlights from substitute wingbacks Jacob Greene and Kayden Pierre. Some of the best moments in the game came in that shape, so it will be interesting to see if U-20 coach Mikey Varas starts with a 5-man back line vs Colombia.

While no one particularly covered themselves in glory vs Brazil, Paxten Aaronson was a bright spot, creating problems for Brazil defenders. Paxten went on a mazy run before providing the pass to Dante Sealy for what should have been a penalty, but was wrongly ruled offside.

Brian Gutiérrez was a live wire coming off the bench. He was constantly looking to drive the attack forward and combine with teammates, and unafraid to take on defenders, unleashing a speculative effort from long-distance that forced a good save out of Brazil’s keeper.

Colombia was in camp 10 days prior to the tournament, with their roster announced a full week before the U.S.’s. They drew 0-0 with Mexico in their opening match.

Here’s a reminder of the US roster:

Goalkeepers: Alex Borto (Fulham), Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire)

Defenders: Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jacob Greene (DC United), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City), Casey Walls (San Jose Earthquakes), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

Midfielders: Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Edelman (Red Bulls II), Jeremy Garay (Loudoun United), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split)

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire), Missael Rodriguez (Chicago Fire), Malick Sanogo (Union Berlin), Dante Sealy (Jong PSV), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

And here’s Colombia’s roster. Their roster announcement didn’t list player positions, so we’re relying on Transfermarkt data.

Goalkeepers: Juan Castillo (Fortaleza), Miguel Marquines (Atlético Nacional)

Defenders: Deivi Barrios (Real Cartagena), Juan Mina (Deportivo Cali), Daniel Pedrozo (Real Cartagena)

Midfielders: Óber Almanza (Albacete), Gian Cabezas (Deportivo Cali), Carlos Cantillo (Barranquilla), Alexis Castillo (Cortuluá), Daniel Luna (Deportivo Cali), Gustavo Puerta (Bogotá)

Forwards: Luis Miguel Angulo (Alianza Petrolera), José Mulato (Deportivo Cali), Javier Ortiz (América de Cali), Andrés Salazar (Valledupar)

Unknown position: Samuel David Asprilla Gallego (Millonarios), José Daniel García Aragón (Cortuluá), Sebastián David Girado (Real Cartagena), Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez (Atlético Nacional), Edier Ocampo Vidal (Atlético Nacional), Jhon Jáider Vélez Carey (Barranquilla), Santiago Camilo Vergara Pájaro (Cortuluá), Isaac Zuleta Rendón (Getafe)

Tune in tonight to see how the U-20s rebound from their 4-0 loss to Brazil!

Projected lineups

Lineups will be added here once they are released. Here’s how the U.S. lined up vs Brazil:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés; Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico

Available TV: TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial)

