USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match

Once again the United States Men’s National Team find themselves on top of the Octagonal standings after a dos-a-cero victory over Mexico in Cincinnati on Friday night, a match that was at least as dominant as the score line as the US bossed the midfield and the match, playing on the front foot throughout. The USMNT goals came in the second half as Christian Pulisic scored with his first touch after subbing in to replace Brendan Aaronson. The second goal, to achieve that beautiful 2-0 score line was provided by the wizard of the midfield, Weston McKennie.

However, it was neither of the goal scorers who earned the SSFC Man of the Match but instead Timothy Weah who was a persistent menace down the right hand side and picked up an assist on the Pulisic goal. The lowest rated player of the night was substitute Kellyn Acosta with a 5.78 and the lowest starter was Ricardo Pepi who had a 5.95 rating The referee, Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros, received the lowest overall rating at 4.85 while there were pretty high marks for Gregg Berhalter for his lineup choices and coaching performance.

Here are the rest of the ratings for the players, along with Berhalter and the referee:

Timothy Weah - 8.78

Christian Pulisic - 8.28

Zack Steffen - 8.05

Weston McKennie - 7.85

Walker Zimmerman - 7.84

Yunus Musah - 7.58

Tyler Adams - 7.06

DeAndre Yedlin - 6.72

Brenden Aaronson - 6.66

Antonee Robinson - 6.65

Miles Robinson - 6.49

Jesus Ferreira - 5.98

Ricardo Pepi - 5.95

Chris Richards - 5.81

Kellyn Acosta - 5.78

Gregg Berhalter (Coach) - 7.82

Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros (Referee) - 4.85

Did you think the ratings were on point? Did you score someone higher or lower than the average? Hit the comments and tell us how you feel.