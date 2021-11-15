USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team is back on the road tomorrow night as they head to Kingston to take on Jamaica. The USMNT are hoping to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the Octagon standings, while Jamaica is desperate for a win to get back into the hunt for a World Cup spot.

The USMNT currently sit atop the Octagon standings, and a win will really help boost their chances of earning a spot in the World Cup. Will they be able to get it done on the road at The Office?

Latest Form

USA

W (2-0) - Mexico - World Cup Qualifying

W (2-1) - Costa Rica - World Cup Qualifying

L (0-1) - Panama - World Cup Qualifying

W (2-0) - Jamaica - World Cup Qualifying

W (4-1) - Honduras - World Cup Qualifying

Jamaica

D (1-1) - El Salvador - World Cup Qualifying

W (2-0) - Honduras - World Cup Qualifying

D (0-0) - Canada - World Cup Qualifying

L (0-2) - USA - World Cup Qualifying

D (1-1) - Costa Rica - World Cup Qualifying

What To Watch For

Avoid the hangover. The Mexico win was absolutely thrilling for everyone, especially the players. Now, another big match is upon them, and they can’t come out flat.

Embrace the intensity. The Office is no joke. Even with 5,000 fans in the stands, this game will be intense and physical, as they normally are. The USMNT need to embrace that intensity and match or exceed it.

Use the subs. It will be a hot and muggy night in Kingston. Gregg Berhalter will need to bring on fresh legs, so everyone on the bench will need to be ready to play.

Lineup Prediction

There will need to be at least 2 changes to the lineup that was rolled out against Mexico. With Weston McKennie (yellow card accumulation) and Miles Robinson (red card) out, Gregg Berhalter could go a couple of ways. So, here is what we predict Gregg Berhalter will go with against Jamaica:

Expect mostly the same lineup, with Matt Turner rotating into goal against Jamaica, despite Zack Steffen’s excellent match against El Tri. Chris Richards finally gets a start at centerback, while Kellyn Acosta replaces McKennie in the lineup. You could also see Christian Pulisic start, but it’s likely that Berhalter once again starts Brenden Aaronson and brings Pulisic on as a super sub.

Prediction

The USMNT create some distance, despite a tough game. 2-1 USMNT.