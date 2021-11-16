Jamaica vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team look to finish out their 2021 competitive schedule with a good result away to Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying. After a tremendous home win over bitter rivals Mexico four days ago, Gregg Berhalter’s side are riding high on top of the Octagonal qualifying group on goal differential.

As we know all too well, away trips in this competition are extremely tough. Jamaica are a talented side but have only amassed six points through seven matches played, good enough for sixth place. The Reggae Boyz’s one win in the group so far actually came away at San Pedro Sula in Honduras. They’ve lost 3-0 to Panama and have held Canada to a 0-0 draw in their two home matches thus far. In their most recent match, El Salvador broke their hearts through an Alex Roldan equalizer in the 89th minute for a 1-1 draw.

At the halfway stage of qualifying, the U.S. have won four of their last five matches and are obviously riding the momentum of that huge 2-0 win in Cincinnati. Another positive result to close out the year is exactly what the team needs at this stage. If they can muster three points away from home heading into January it could set themselves up for a chance at clinching qualification with room to spare avoiding the last-day dramatics like last cycle.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Jamaica lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Independence Park; Kingston, Jamaica

Available TV: Universo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Affiliate Link)

