2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 1-1 Jamaica - A fortunate draw away from home

The USA came into Jamaica off its best game of qualifying and possibly best competitive performance in over a decade after beating Mexico 2-0 on Friday. Of course, the team needed to have a short memory about that game and result with a trip to the Caribbean on Tuesday night.

As far as the lineup, Gregg Berhalter sent out a youthful squad with Paul Arriola yet again not starting.

With an average age of 22 years, 341 days, this is the second-youngest XI in #USMNT WCQ history. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2021

As for Jamaica, the home team would send out a team with a mix of experience in MLS, lower American leagues, assorted teams in Europe, a squad in Egypt... and possibly the best striker in Concacaf.

In the end, goals from Tim Weah and Michail Antonio would split the points between the teams. However, the Reggae Boyz would end the game feeling hard done by the refs and their own poor finishing.

Gifs of Jamaica somehow not winning by a few goals...

The USMNT did well to set the tempo and control the match early. Still, the team wasn’t creating chances... until they created one in the 11th minute and went ahead 1-0.

That’s when Tim Weah just ran past some guys that play for Reading or with Al Ittihad and scored on the second best keeper in MLS like this:

TIM WEAH STRIKES FIRST FOR THE @USMNT pic.twitter.com/3EO1ZaRz5s — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 16, 2021

The Americans would continue to control things and Brenden Aaronson also put a shot on goal that was saved by Andre Blake. Despite that, one of the best strikers in the Premier League scored an absolute rocket against a keeper in the Premier League.

MICHAIL ANTONIO. THERE WAS NO STOPPING THAT.



His second goal in three appearances for Jamaica pic.twitter.com/r6uK1XUCkZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 16, 2021

With the teams knotted at one goal each, the USA continued to dominate possession, but failed to once again take the lead. A handball shout that could have gone against Chris Richards went uncalled in the box. As a result, the teams went into the half tied at one. The second half began and looked very much like the first. American players pushed forward and Jamaica would counter trying to get the ball to Leon Baily, Billy Reid, or Michail Antonio.

Neither team was all that effective in their strategy. For the USMNT, a long range effort from Gianluca Busio at just before the hour mark nearly re-established the lead, but his shot went over the bar.

Gianluca Busio got close pic.twitter.com/ItBqGpXFQj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 16, 2021

Bobby Reid then almost immediately scored on a close range effort that flew over the net and the USA was fortunate not to be down 2-1.

While the game was fairly back and forth and open, it did have some of the markings of a concerning Concacaf slog. Berhalter tried to bring some life back to his team by bringing in Kellyn Acosta and Christian Pulisic for Yunus Musah and Tim Weah in the 66th minute. The Americans still couldn’t find a second goal and by the 78th minute two more subs came on with Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira coming on for Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi.

It appeared that Jamaica had found a game winner near the end of regulation, but the goal was called back for a foul in the box that was... very generous to the Americans.

Foul or no?



Jamaica's breakthrough goal was disallowed for the foul on Walker Zimmerman ❌ pic.twitter.com/VqJ9bHTBDY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 16, 2021

After three minutes of injury time the game would end with the match tied 1-1. The USMNT would come away with a point and dominated possession, but Jamaica had the better chances and if not for a few calls by the refs may have very well lost by a goal or two.