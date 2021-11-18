USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team managed a way to leave Kingston with a 1-1 draw Tuesday night against Jamaica in 2022 World Cup qualifying. The USMNT are now in 2nd place in the Octagonal standings, 1 point ahead of Mexico but 1 point behind Canada.

It wasn’t the best night for many players on the USMNT, but one player stood out over the rest. Tim Weah, who scored a wonderful goal to open up scoring in the match, earned the highest rating from the SSFC community to win the blog’s Man of the Match. Weah was the only player who had an average rating above 7, with most players being rated in the 5s and 4s by the community. The community also did not rate Gregg Berhalter or Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon very highly either, with both receiving an average rating in the 4s.

The complete list of community ratings for the USMNT against Jamaica:

Tim Weah - 7.42

DeAndre Yedlin - 6.50

Walker Zimmerman - 6.08

Yunus Musah - 5.92

Chris Richards - 5.79

Christian Pulisic - 5.58

Tyler Adams - 5.51

Brenden Aaronson - 5.46

Zack Steffen - 5.42

Gianluca Busio - 5.24

Ricardo Pepi - 5.05

Kellyn Acosta - 4.96

Jesus Ferreira - 4.82

Paul Arriola - 4.63

Antonee Robinson - 4.37

Gregg Berhalter - 4.78

Referee (Juan Calderon) - 4.53

Was Tim Weah your Man of the Match? Did you think the ratings were on point? Hit the comments and discuss.