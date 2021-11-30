Sam Mewis traded to Kansas City Current

After spending 2017-2021 with the North Carolina Courage, with a stint with Manchester City that ended this past summer, USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis is headed to a new team. According to Shaun Goodwin of the Kansas City Star, Mewis is headed to KC in exchange for Kiki Pickett and the 3rd overall draft pick.

BREAKING: The Kansas City Current has acquired #USWNT star Sam Mewis in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.



KC is sending defender Kiki Pickett and the 2022 third overall pick to the Courage. #TealRising https://t.co/XfMzv2BJHX — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) November 30, 2021

Mewis logged just 307 minutes in 2021 in the NWSL with a goal and assist, but spent 2020-2021 with Manchester City. In England, Mewis helped lead the team to a second place finish with seven goals and two assists.

The move comes as the team in Kansas City is going through a “reset” having re-branded themselves as the Current and announcing the team’s own soccer-specific stadium. The team only won three games in 2021, but the move to bring in one of the most dynamic players in the league shows their intent to be competitive on the filed sooner rather than later.