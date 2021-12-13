Juventus rumored to be shopping a transfer for Weston McKennie

Following a successful first season with Juventus under Andrea Pirlo, Weston McKennie has dealt with injury and isn’t quite as productive as he was last year. Juve is also facing a rebuilding period having parted ways with Ronaldo before the 2021-2022 season. As a result, the team is reportedly willing to listen to transfer offers for the American midfielder.

According to a Gazzetta dello Sport report quoted by NBC Sports, the team is looking to move Aaron Ramsey and Arthur. However, McKennie has shown that he’s a valuable piece of the team and is a good fit for Massimiliano Allegri. Still, with the team wanting to re-organize, it’s reported that they could cash in on his high value. It may take a lot to pry him away though, and moving a solid midfielder with a bright future might not exactly make sense for the team as it tries to turn around its season.