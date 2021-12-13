Barcelona rumored to be interested in bringing in Christian Pulisic on loan

As Barcelona looks to pick up the pieces from its unceremonous exit from the Champions League, it is clear that the team needs to make changes and make them fast. With the transfer window fast approaching, now would be an ideal time to bring in new players to salvage their season.

One name suggested by Mundo Deportivo is Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. With the American winger finding himself increasingly out of the starting lineup and 18 all together in London, a loan might be an ideal situation for him to either secure a future move or show that he should be starting in the Premier League.

While a move for Pulisic might be ideal, his high salary and potentially high price tag limit potential transfers. However, the Blaugranas are trying to get their financial house in order and perhaps could line up the funds to turn a potential loan into a permanent deal should it go through.