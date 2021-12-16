New England Revolution reportedly acquire Sebastian Lletget

Following a tough season for the LA Galaxy, Sebastian Lletget is on the move as the team looks to rebuild. According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, the midfielder is set to join the New England Revolution. Moving to the Eastern Conference team will also allow him to reunite with Bruce Arena who managed him with the Galaxy and USMNT previously.

The article notes that New England will lose $1.3 million in General Allocation Money in the deal with $500,000 of that guaranteed. In exchange, the Revs will get a steady midfielder that progresses the ball upfield well and chips in the odd goal and assist here and there.

While Lletget and LA had a tough season and finished 8th in the West, Lletget did contribute 3.1 shot creating actions per 90. It will be interesting to see how he lines up with New England as much of the playmaking on the team is handled by MLS MVP Carles Gil.