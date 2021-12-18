USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2021 friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team wrap up a long and prosperous 2021 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Fittingly this friendly comes as a result of the worldwide pandemic ravaging the international soccer calendar over the past 18 months. Just as another variant and wave is preparing to do the same, the USMNT will attempt to prepare for their busy schedule ahead.

This mostly domestic-based squad features a mix of new and interesting names along with some familiar ones. While it’s highly unlikely this camp results in much more than an opportunity for players to keep fit and fresh during the offseason, there’s still chances for some to make their mark.

No matter how irrelevant a camp may feel, it seems like there’s always at least one player who impresses the coaching staff enough to earn more looks when the actual important fixtures come around. All eyes will be on the fringe of this roster to see who is ready to take that step up.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 a.m. Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, CA

Available TV: FS1 (English), TUDN (Spanish), UniMás (Spanish)

Available Streaming: FOX Sports GO (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), UniMás (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial)

