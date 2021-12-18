USMNT weekend viewing guide: keep watching

There are a handful of games suspended this weekend amid rumors that the Premier League could take a league wide break to let the COVID numbers settle. However, for now things continue to chug along with a number of matches across the European continent that could be worth watching. Here’s what we see:

Friday

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg - 2:30p on ESPN+

John Brooks and Wolfsburg are suffering through a rough stretch and things don’t look to get any easier when they face Bayern Munich on Friday afternoon. Brooks has been on the bench for the past three matches and the club is suffering through a six match loosing streak across all competitions. They’ve given up sixteen goals in those six matches and scored just four of their own, things have gotten pretty ugly. Bayern of course are the reverse, they’ve won six straight including a win over Borussia Dortmund to increase their league lead, an easy victory over Barcelona, and Tuesday’s 5-0 thumping of Stuttgart. On paper this one looks like it’s over before it’s finished but there’s a reason they play the games.

Saturday

Bologna v Juventus - Noon on CBSSN

Weston McKennie is healthy and available for selection on Saturday as Juventus face Bologna in real need of three points. Juve have already fallen eight points back of Napoli for the final Champions League qualifying spot and currently sit in seventh place. McKennie has missed the past three matches but has been deemed healthy enough to return to the matchday squad. Juventus’ opponent this weekend is 10th place Bologna who have lost their past two matches and have seen their last six matches all decided one way or the other by a goal so this could be an entertaining match.

Streaming overseas:

Matt Miazga has seen things go from bad to worse as he’s gone from not starting to being completely excluded from the squad for Deportivo Alaves’ past two matches. The club face Rayo Vallencano at 8a on ESPN+.

Julian Green saw 26’ off the bench, his first appearance in four matches, as Greuther Furth lost to BVB 3-0 last weekend. This weekend they face Augsburg at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Timothy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz at 9:30a on ESPN+. Chandler has been back on the bench for the past two matches after starting the previous five.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig have not really turned things around since the departure of Jesse Marsch, failing to win Wednesday against relegation threatened Augsburg. They face Arminia Bielefeld at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Borussia Monchengladbach and Joe Scally at 9:30a on ESPN+. Since defeating Greuther Furth 4-0 a month ago Gladbach have lost four straight, giving up an astounding 17 goals in those four matches. Richards had the late winner last weekend and his team scored two goals after the 80th minute midweek to pull out the draw so you’re going to want to watch all the way through this one it would seem.

Timothy Weah’s Lille face Auxerre at 12:30p on beIN Sports. Weah has missed the past three matches due to injury though reports are it is not considered severe.

Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin at 12:30p on ESPN+. Giovanni Reyna remains out due to injury.

Sergino Dest and Barcelona look to find some footing against Elche at 12:30p on ESPN+. Dest did not make it off the bench last weekend.

Sunday

Sampdoria v Venezia - Noon on CBSSN

Gianluca Busio continues to be a regular starter for a Venezia side that sits six points out of relegation in 16th place. The club is looking for their first win in five matches though they did draw with Juventus last weekend 1-1. Tanner Tessmann has also been getting in on the action, having now seen significant minutes in seven straight matches, including two starts. Their opponent this weekend, Sampdoria, have won two straight matches and currently sit two points ahead of Venezia in fourteenth place.

Streaming overseas:

Konrad de la Fuente and Olympique Marseille face Cannet Rocheville at 7:45a on beIN Sports.

Matthew Hoppe remains out with injury while his Mallorca side face Granada at 8a on ESPN+.

Christian Pulisic started midweek in a false 9 role. He seems to be alternating starts which would mean he’ll be on the bench when Chelsea face Wolverhampton at 9a on USA.

Watch along with Zack Steffen as Man City take on Newcastle at 9:15a on NBCSN.

Let us know what else you’re watching this weekend in the comments section below.