Vote for SSFC Goal & Assists of the Year!

U.S. Soccer has already awarded the 2021 Goal of the Year (Sergiño Dest) and Save of the Year (Ethan Horvath), based on national team action. Now, it’s Stars and Stripes FC’s turn. We’ll vote for three categories:

Goal of the Year (for club)

Assist of the Year (for U.S.)

Assist of the Year (for club)

Ground rules: Goal or assist must have taken place from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Player must be USMNT-eligible.

December 2020

Before we get going, it’s important to note that there were two fantastic goals scored in December 2020. These goals are not up for voting, since they didn’t take place in 2021.

Weston McKennie vs Barcelona - UEFA Champions League group stage

Gio Reyna vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Now, onto the goals that actually are up for voting:

2021 Goal of the Year (for club)

Matthew Hoppe vs Hoffenheim - Bundesliga - January

Josh Sargent vs Hertha Berlin - Bundesliga - January

Daryl Dike vs Birmingham City - Championship - March

Gio Reyna vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga - April

Daryl Dike vs Huddersfield - Championship - April

Christian Pulisic vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League semifinals - April

Gianluca Busio vs Houston Dynamo - MLS - May

Ricardo Pepi vs New England Revolution - MLS - June

Joe Scally vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga - October

Poll What was the Goal of the Year? Hoppe vs Hoffenheim

Sargent vs Hertha

Dike vs Birmingham

Reyna vs Bremen

Dike vs Huddersfield

Pulisic vs Real Madrid

Busio vs Houston

Pepi vs New England

Scally vs Wolfsburg vote view results 8% Hoppe vs Hoffenheim (4 votes)

6% Sargent vs Hertha (3 votes)

13% Dike vs Birmingham (6 votes)

8% Reyna vs Bremen (4 votes)

4% Dike vs Huddersfield (2 votes)

55% Pulisic vs Real Madrid (25 votes)

0% Busio vs Houston (0 votes)

0% Pepi vs New England (0 votes)

2% Scally vs Wolfsburg (1 vote) 45 votes total Vote Now

2021 Assist of the Year (for U.S.)

Josh Sargent vs Jamaica - Friendly - March

Mark McKenzie vs Costa Rica - Friendly - June

Matthew Hoppe vs Martinique - Gold Cup group stage - July

Sebastian Lletget vs Canada - Gold Cup group stage - July

Kellyn Acosta vs Mexico - Gold Cup final - July

Tim Weah vs Mexico - World Cup qualifying - November

Poll What was the Assist of the Year? Sargent vs Jamaica

McKenzie vs Costa Rica

Hoppe vs Martinique

Lletget vs Canada

Acosta vs Mexico

Weah vs Mexico vote view results 2% Sargent vs Jamaica (1 vote)

5% McKenzie vs Costa Rica (2 votes)

2% Hoppe vs Martinique (1 vote)

0% Lletget vs Canada (0 votes)

11% Acosta vs Mexico (4 votes)

76% Weah vs Mexico (26 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

2021 Assist of the Year (for club)

DeAndre Yedlin vs Alanyaspor - Turkish Süper Lig - February

Chris Richards vs Mainz - Bundesliga - March

Brenden Aaronson vs Sturm Graz - Austrian Bundesliga - April

Cade Cowell vs FC Dallas - MLS - April

Christian Pulisic vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League semifinals - May

Cole Bassett vs FC Dallas - MLS - May

Tim Weah vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1 - September

Sergiño Dest vs Levante - La Liga - September

Tim Weah vs Marseille - Ligue 1 - October

Alan Soñora vs Sarmiento - Argentine Primera División - October

Poll What was the Assist of the Year? Yedlin vs Alanyaspor

Richards vs Mainz

Aaronson vs Sturm Graz

Cowell vs Dallas

Pulisic vs Real Madrid

Bassett vs Dallas

Weah vs Strasbourg

Dest vs Levante

Weah vs Marseille

Soñora vs Sarmiento vote view results 8% Yedlin vs Alanyaspor (3 votes)

5% Richards vs Mainz (2 votes)

5% Aaronson vs Sturm Graz (2 votes)

17% Cowell vs Dallas (6 votes)

41% Pulisic vs Real Madrid (14 votes)

0% Bassett vs Dallas (0 votes)

8% Weah vs Strasbourg (3 votes)

5% Dest vs Levante (2 votes)

5% Weah vs Marseille (2 votes)

0% Soñora vs Sarmiento (0 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Were there any goals or assists I missed? Which were the sweetest for you?