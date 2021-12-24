Vote for SSFC Goal & Assists of the Year!

U.S. Soccer has already awarded the 2021 Goal of the Year (Sergiño Dest) and Save of the Year (Ethan Horvath), based on national team action. Now, it’s Stars and Stripes FC’s turn. We’ll vote for three categories:
- Goal of the Year (for club)
- Assist of the Year (for U.S.)
- Assist of the Year (for club)
Ground rules: Goal or assist must have taken place from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Player must be USMNT-eligible.
December 2020
Before we get going, it’s important to note that there were two fantastic goals scored in December 2020. These goals are not up for voting, since they didn’t take place in 2021.
Weston McKennie vs Barcelona - UEFA Champions League group stage
Gio Reyna vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga
Now, onto the goals that actually are up for voting:
2021 Goal of the Year (for club)
Matthew Hoppe vs Hoffenheim - Bundesliga - January
Josh Sargent vs Hertha Berlin - Bundesliga - January
Daryl Dike vs Birmingham City - Championship - March
Gio Reyna vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga - April
Daryl Dike vs Huddersfield - Championship - April
Christian Pulisic vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League semifinals - April
Gianluca Busio vs Houston Dynamo - MLS - May
Ricardo Pepi vs New England Revolution - MLS - June
Joe Scally vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga - October
Poll
What was the Goal of the Year?
-
8%
Hoppe vs Hoffenheim
-
6%
Sargent vs Hertha
-
13%
Dike vs Birmingham
-
8%
Reyna vs Bremen
-
4%
Dike vs Huddersfield
-
55%
Pulisic vs Real Madrid
-
0%
Busio vs Houston
-
0%
Pepi vs New England
-
2%
Scally vs Wolfsburg
2021 Assist of the Year (for U.S.)
Josh Sargent vs Jamaica - Friendly - March
Mark McKenzie vs Costa Rica - Friendly - June
Matthew Hoppe vs Martinique - Gold Cup group stage - July
Sebastian Lletget vs Canada - Gold Cup group stage - July
Kellyn Acosta vs Mexico - Gold Cup final - July
Tim Weah vs Mexico - World Cup qualifying - November
Poll
What was the Assist of the Year?
-
2%
Sargent vs Jamaica
-
5%
McKenzie vs Costa Rica
-
2%
Hoppe vs Martinique
-
0%
Lletget vs Canada
-
11%
Acosta vs Mexico
-
76%
Weah vs Mexico
2021 Assist of the Year (for club)
DeAndre Yedlin vs Alanyaspor - Turkish Süper Lig - February
Chris Richards vs Mainz - Bundesliga - March
Brenden Aaronson vs Sturm Graz - Austrian Bundesliga - April
Cade Cowell vs FC Dallas - MLS - April
Christian Pulisic vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League semifinals - May
Cole Bassett vs FC Dallas - MLS - May
Tim Weah vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1 - September
Sergiño Dest vs Levante - La Liga - September
Tim Weah vs Marseille - Ligue 1 - October
Alan Soñora vs Sarmiento - Argentine Primera División - October
Poll
What was the Assist of the Year?
-
8%
Yedlin vs Alanyaspor
-
5%
Richards vs Mainz
-
5%
Aaronson vs Sturm Graz
-
17%
Cowell vs Dallas
-
41%
Pulisic vs Real Madrid
-
0%
Bassett vs Dallas
-
8%
Weah vs Strasbourg
-
5%
Dest vs Levante
-
5%
Weah vs Marseille
-
0%
Soñora vs Sarmiento
Were there any goals or assists I missed? Which were the sweetest for you?
