Wolfsburg reportedly negotiating a transfer for USMNT star Ricardo Pepi

One of the most sought after American talents this transfer window is Ricardo Pepi. The teenager caught the attention of European scouts with his standout performances in MLS and on the US Men’s National Team. According to Fabirzio Romano Wolfsburg is working to bring the player to the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg are pushing to sign Ricardo Pepi. Bundesliga is the most likely destination for the USMT talent, as anticipated today ⤵️ #Wolfsburg



There’s still no full agreement with Dallas FC but negotiations are advanced. Work in progress after many clubs showing interest. #MLS https://t.co/Oz5Qt09KzJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

The news was confirmed by MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert as well.

Can confirm Wolfsburg are indeed in talks with FC Dallas for USMNT wonderkid Ricardo Pepi, but as Fab says too, nothing is agreed or done. https://t.co/99IyyswdYY — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 26, 2021

Of course, nothing is set in stone at this point. Wolfsburg is in 13th in the Bundesliga closing out 2021, just 3 points out of the bottom 3. While the team qualified for the Champions League, it finished last in its group. Goals have been hard to come by for the team also as it has a -12 goal differential in league play and ended up with a -5 tally in continental competition. Clearly, Wolfsburg needs a striker, but it might be something of a risk to put the expectations of leading the line on the shoulders of an 18 year-old.