Transfer Rumors: Manchester United looking at Tyler Adams while Weston McKennie linked to Tottenham

Transfer season is afoot and with it comes the tidings of silly season. T’was two days after Christmas and Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are reportedly headed to the Premier League... or at least are drawing interest. It’s somewhere on the continuum of outlandish and not happening or credible and likely if not already done.

According to calciomercato.com, McKennie is drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur as the team looks to finish strong in the second half of the Premier League season. The article, translated by Google, noted that Juventus would be looking for 35-40 million Euros for the midfielder. Antonio Conte is particularly keen to bring in the American as he has no interest in playing Dele Alli.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is looking for help at right back and central midfield, the team could also use a tireless engine who understands the style that Ralf Rangnick prefers. This is according to English outlet Metro, however the article mentions several “if’s” that include Kieran Trippier not coming to Manchester and Rangnick becoming unsatisfied with options like Diogo Dalot. That’s plenty of hedging, but the reunion of Adams and Chris Armas does add some logic to the move.