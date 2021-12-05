2021 US Soccer Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year Nominees Released

As 2021 wraps up, it’s time to reflect on the year that was. The US Women won an Olympic medal, but it was not the color they desired, and the Men won two trophies. Through the matches a few players stood out as difference makers throughout the year. US Soccer recognized several players as nominees for 2021 US Soccer Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

The award, presented by something called BioSteel, will be presented to one of Alyssa Naeher, midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle plus forwards Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe for the women and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Weston McKennie as well as forwards Brenden Aaronson and Christian Pulisic among the men.

For the youngsters, an award presented by Chiplote, defender Emily Fox, midfielders Jaelin Howell and Catarina Macario and forwards Mia Fishel and Trinity Rodman are the nominated female players. The male players nominated are defender George Bello, midfielders Gianluca Busio and Yunus Musah and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi.

US Soccer also announced that fans will be able to participate in the voting and their choice will carry 15% of the decision’s value.