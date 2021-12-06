Jesse Marsch out as RB Leipzig manager

Following an underwhelming four months capped off by a poor showing against Union Berlin on Friday, RB Leipzig and Jesse Marsch have “mutually parted ways” according to Sports Illustrated.

Marsch seemed like he was set to be a perfect fit for RBL. He’s familiar with the Red Bull system and has been successful everywhere he’s managed, except for Montreal. Yet, perfection was not attainable as Leipzig stumbled in the Champions League and has dropped three straight in the Bundesliga. The result is that the team sits in 11th place and needs to turn around its season.

RB Leipzig and Marsch apparently agree that he is not the manager that will be able to lead them out of mid-table mediocrity. The two sides agreed that he should depart the club and announced that he would be leaving on Sunday.

Marsch is a talented and ambitious manager who likes to play a pressing and attacking style. He’s shown that he can get results and it will be interesting to see where his career goes from here.