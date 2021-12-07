USMNT midweek viewing guide: Decisive moments

There’s no European continental action this week, but there’s plenty for our USMNT players to play for with their clubs! Let’s get into it:

Tuesday

RB Leipzig v Manchester City, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW: Man City have already won Group A, which could mean minutes for Zack Steffen. Tyler Adams and Leipzig are fighting for a spot in Europa League, in their first European contest since sacking Jesse Marsch.

Borussia Dortmund v Beşiktaş, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Gio Reyna is back in training, but hasn’t been in a matchday squad for Dortmund. They would need to win and to make up a 10-goal differential with Sporting CP in order to make it to the knockout stage.

Also in action:

PSG v Brugge, 12:45p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Owen Otasowie has made UCL matchday squads for Brugge, but has yet to play. They will need to get a better result than Leipzig to make Europa League.

Wednesday

Juventus v Malmö, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com , Univision NOW : Weston McKennie’s injury kept him out at the weekend, and Juventus has already qualified for the knockout stage. They’ll need to better Chelsea’s result to win Group H.

: Weston McKennie’s injury kept him out at the weekend, and Juventus has already qualified for the knockout stage. They’ll need to better Chelsea’s result to win Group H. Zenit St. Petersburg v Chelsea , 12:45p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com , Univision NOW : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea can secure Group H with a win.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea can secure Group H with a win. Bayern Munich v Barcelona , 3p on TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com , Univision NOW : Sergiño Dest and Barça need a result to have a chance at the knockout stage, with a 2-point cushion on Benfica, who play Dynamo Kiev. Malik Tillman has debuted for Bayern in Champions League, and could see more time here, as the German giants have already won Group E.

: Sergiño Dest and Barça need a result to have a chance at the knockout stage, with a 2-point cushion on Benfica, who play Dynamo Kiev. Malik Tillman has debuted for Bayern in Champions League, and could see more time here, as the German giants have already won Group E. Manchester United v Young Boys, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Jordan Pefok got the storybook winning goal when Young Boys hosted Ronaldo and company in Bern. Can Pefok produce a moment of magic at Old Trafford? Young Boys could qualify for Europa League with a win.

: Jordan Pefok got the storybook winning goal when Young Boys hosted Ronaldo and company in Bern. Can Pefok produce a moment of magic at Old Trafford? Young Boys could qualify for Europa League with a win. RB Salzburg v Sevilla, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Group G is incredibly tight. All four of the teams could go through to the knockout stage, and all four could miss Europa League. Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg have the luxury of playing at home, at least.

: Group G is incredibly tight. All four of the teams could go through to the knockout stage, and all four could miss Europa League. Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg have the luxury of playing at home, at least. Wolfsburg v Lille, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: John Brooks hosts Tim Weah in another do-or-die Group G clash.

Thursday

Sparta Prague v Brøndby, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Christian Cappis would need a win and to pick up 6 goals on Rangers to make the play-off.

: Christian Cappis would need a win and to pick up 6 goals on Rangers to make the play-off. Antwerp v Olympiacos, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Sam Vines and Antwerp sit in last place of Group D.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp sit in last place of Group D. Lazio v Galatasaray, 3p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray are top of Group E, and will advance with a win or draw.

: DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray are top of Group E, and will advance with a win or draw. Marseille v Lokomotiv Moscow, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Konrad de la Fuente and Marseille have already been eliminated in Europe.

: Konrad de la Fuente and Marseille have already been eliminated in Europe. Celtic v Real Betis, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com , Univision NOW : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have also been eliminated.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have also been eliminated. Genk v Rapid Wien, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Mark McKenzie and Genk could make the play-offs with a win. McKenzie appears to have won his spot back, starting 2 straight and 3 out of 4.

Also in action:

Real Sociedad v PSV Eindhoven, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com , Univision NOW : Richie Ledezma subbed on for Jong PSV Monday, his first game in 361 days, after a nasty ACL injury in this same competition. It’s unlikely he’ll be moved back up to the first team this quickly, but you never know. PSV are in good position in Group B, but haven’t secured anything yet.

: Richie Ledezma subbed on for Jong PSV Monday, his first game in 361 days, after a nasty ACL injury in this same competition. It’s unlikely he’ll be moved back up to the first team this quickly, but you never know. PSV are in good position in Group B, but haven’t secured anything yet. Fenerbahçe v Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are top of Group D, and a win will see them through.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are top of Group D, and a win will see them through. CSKA Sofia v Roma , 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Bryan Reynolds may already be in USMNT camp by the time this Conference League contest is played. Roma are second in Group C, trailing by a single point.

: Bryan Reynolds may already be in USMNT camp by the time this Conference League contest is played. Roma are second in Group C, trailing by a single point. Ferencváros v Leverkusen, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Henry Wingo may get a chance to face Concacaf foe Leon Bailey in this one. The Hungarian side have zero points through 5 games.

: Henry Wingo may get a chance to face Concacaf foe Leon Bailey in this one. The Hungarian side have zero points through 5 games. Feyenoord v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Josh Cohen and Haifa sit bottom of Group E in the Conference League.

: Josh Cohen and Haifa sit bottom of Group E in the Conference League. Omonia Nicosia v Kairat, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Mix Diskerud and Omonia have 3 points in Group H in the Conference League; their journey will end here.

: Mix Diskerud and Omonia have 3 points in Group H in the Conference League; their journey will end here. RB Bragantino v Internacional, 7:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz: Like Reynolds, Johnny Cardoso may already be in sunny Carson, California, but Internacional have league action against Red Bull’s Brazilian club.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!