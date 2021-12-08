Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, and Ashlyn Harris set to join new NWSL teams

NWSL is expanding once again in 2022 with Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC entering the league. Angel City has gotten plenty of attention, but the Wave are also set to make a big move to begin their franchise. Meg Linehan of the Athletic reported that Alex Morgan is set to join the team.

For now the trade cannot go through until the NWSL trade window opens on December 17th and it’s not clear what the Orlando Pride will get in return for the USWNT star. The Pride also announced that former USWNT defender Amanda Cromwell would be switching from the West Coast to Central Florida as she becomes the team’s new manager following a successful stint as the UCLA Bruins coach.

Orlando also sent defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for draft picks.

With no Olympics or World Cup this year, the star USWNT players should be fully participating in the league to chase an NWSL Championship.