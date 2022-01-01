Ricardo Pepi nearing $20 million transfer to Augsburg

It’s a big day for USMNT strikers moving to Europe. The New Year started with Daryl Dike going to West Brom and is chugging along with Ricardo Pepi heading to Augsburg for an eye-popping amount.

According to FabrizioRomano and Chris Smith, also confirmed by Tom Bogert, Pepi is on the move for $20 million plus add-ons.

EXCL: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is set to join FC Augsburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas, here we go! #MLS #Pepi



German sources tell me of MLS and club record fee: $20m plus add ons. Pepi & his agent are now flying to Munich.



Pepi will undergo medical tests on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RvDlCrt841 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

Ricardo Pepi's deal has taken an unexpected turn. A deal for the #USMNT star to join Augsburg for a record fee is in the final stages



Report for @90min_Football https://t.co/htoYN9oklk — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) January 1, 2022

FC Dallas and USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi is finalizing a record-breaking transfer to German club Augsburg, source confirms reports from @FabrizioRomano and @CJSmith91.



The MLS transfer saga of the winter is almost done. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 1, 2022

Along with being able to buy a lot of schnitzel, the fee will bring along high expectations. FC Augsburg is just one point out of the relegation zone and has scored just 17 goals in 17 games. It’s clear that they need to find someone to score and the price they’re offering for Pepi makes it clear the need him to be that player.

Pepi scored 13 goals in MLS last year, oddly they all came in the state of Texas so he’ll need to diversify his geographic range some in Germany, but failed to score in his final five club appearances. His fortunes for the national team have included a goal and two assists in Honduras, a brace on home soil versus Jamaica, and an assist in Jamaica as well.

His attacking prowess and talent is clear, but he’ll undoubtedly have to step it up to have the same production in the Bundesliga.