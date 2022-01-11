USMNT eligible forward Folarin Balogun to join Middlesbrough on loan

USMNT forwards and new teams, it seems to be a theme of sorts lately. Folarin Balogun isn’t quite a USMNT forward, but he is eligible. The Arsenal player made his senior team debut this year with four appearances to his name. That includes a start in the Premier League and at the end of December in the EFL Cup. However, he is the leading scorer in the Premier League 2, Division 1 with 14 goals for the Arsenal U-23s.

Obviously he has talent and skill but could stand to be tested against tougher opposition. To that end he is headed to the Championship where he will be loaned to Middlesbrough for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

Medical successfully completed for Folarin Balogun as new Middlesbrough player, here we go confirmed. Paperworks to be signed in the coming hours to announce his loan move. #Boro



Arsenal have accepted Boro proposal as they’ll also cover part of Balogun’ salary. #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2022

Boro is even paying a portion of his salary, so with some skin in the game it seems like he should see a good number of minutes. The Arsenal season has seen some drama with manager Mikel Arteta falling out with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, potentially the loan could pave the way for Balogun to show the Gunners’ boss he is ready for a bigger role with the team next season.

What are you thoughts on the move? Is Boro a good fit?