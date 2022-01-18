Leeds United reportedly have £15 million offer for USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson rejected

Several USMNT players have been on the move during this transfer period and others have had rumors swirling about their club futures. One player who seems like he’s eventually destined for a move to a more challenging league is Brenden Aaronson. The USMNT attacker, however, hasn’t had his name mentioned this transfer window. That is until The Athletic noted that Aaronson is a transfer target for Premier League club Leeds United according to Sam Stejskal.

Aaronson is having a solid second season in Austria with three goals and seven assists with Red Bull Salzburg. He fits the bill for what manager Marcelo Bielsa likes to do as far as attacking at all costs. Leeds have struggled to find their attacking form this season and sit in 15th with just 24 goals scored in 20 matches.

Should he move to Leeds, he would join another former MLS player in Jack Harrison who just managed a hat trick for the club.

How about it? Would this be a good move for Aaronson? Too much risk for playing time in a World Cup year? What are you thoughts?