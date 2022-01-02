Watch Christian Pulisic’s brilliant goal to bring Chelsea and Liverpool even at two

It’s been a... quiet year for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea so far but he got 2022 off to a great start. After falling behind 2-0 Chelsea managed to get one back before the half. They stayed on the front foot as the game entered injury time when CP10 was played through on goal, settled a bouncing ball and then slammed it into the upper 90.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC ANSWERS BACK! pic.twitter.com/YSy4xxMlSJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2022

This is the kind of thing that Chelsea paid $70 million for. It was dearly needed as Liverpool had jumped all over them at Stanford Bridge before coming to life as the halftime whistle neared. The team is without Romelu Lukaku following some drama with the center forward. Scoring production has been lacking as the team has slid down the table after opening December looking like they’d be making a run at the Premier League title.

There’s still 45 minutes to go and possibly more to come from the American talisman.