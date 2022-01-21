Gregg Berhalter reveals January USMNT World Cup qualifying roster

The United States Men’s National Team have 3 important World Cup qualifiers approaching next week, and now we know the 28 players who will bear the task of advancing the team ever closer to a World Cup berth. This afternoon, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named his World Cup qualifying roster for the window that opens on January 24th and runs through February 2nd.

The USMNT look to get 9 more points from 3 matches during this window. They open up next Thursday in Columbus against El Salvador, followed by a trip to Hamilton, Ontario for a road match against Canada that will now be played in front of a reduced capacity of 12,000 fans. They end the window in St. Paul, Minnesota with a home match against Honduras.

Several players on the main roster have been in camp for a couple weeks, as Berhalter convened a training camp in Phoenix for MLS-based players to get up to match speed after a lengthy offseason. They are joined by players from Europe who are in the middle of their season, and Berhalter believes the combination of talent from the camp and abroad is a winning one.

While the roster contains 28 players, the matchday roster can only have 23 players. 13 of the 28 players are based in Major League Soccer, and 15 players based in Europe join them in the camp that will begin in Columbus on Monday. 17 players on the roster are 24 or younger.

The 28-man roster for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Gregg Berhalter calls 28 players to Columbus for upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches » https://t.co/Vu7OxYf3kB#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/ooNqL5ATPv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 21, 2022

