WATCH: Josh Sargent’s long-awaited first Premier League goal is absolutely ridiculous

It’s been quite a difficult start to life in the Premier League for Josh Sargent but the American striker finally notched his first goal in the English top flight on Friday in spectacular fashion. In his 19th appearance for Norwich City on the season, Sargent found the back of the net against Watford just after halftime with a simply ridiculous running half scorpion-like backheel flick that can only be fully appreciated through moving pictures:

What a finish!



Josh Sargent hits it off the crossbar and in! It's the USMNT forward's first Premier League goal!



: @USA_Network #WATNOR pic.twitter.com/JhFYekFxin — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2022

It’s not a style of goal you see every day and one that will certainly end up on Josh Sargent’s highlight reels for the rest of his career. While there may have required some amount of luck for that type of finish to come off, there’s still plenty of skill involved and it’s undeniable that the St. Louis native knew exactly what he was doing when the ball came his way. What an unbelievable piece of reflexes and creativity to get the effort on goal and eventually over the line for his first Premier League goal.

Hopefully this bit of magic propels him to regain his form on a consistent level and find his way back into the national team picture very soon.

Update: It didn’t take long for him to score his second goal...