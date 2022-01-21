SSFC Podcast, Episode 71: USMNT World Cup qualifying roster released!

The United States Men’s National Team has its roster revealed today for the upcoming World Cup qualifying window, and we discuss it on Episode 71! It’s a 28-man roster that will head to Columbus, Hamilton, and St. Paul, and we review the roster to see who USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will rely upon during the window.

We also hear from Berhalter, as we play some sound from his press conference this afternoon. There, we’ll get some of his thinking behind the decisions he had to make on which players to bring to camp.

After the break, the USMNT will be headed to Orlando for their final home match of World Cup qualifying in March against Panama. We discuss that selection of Exploria Stadium and its potential to be the venue where the USMNT could clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

We will be back on Tuesday morning to preview the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including a special focus on the USA-Canada match. We’ll have a special interview to get us ready for that match as we enter the international window!