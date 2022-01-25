SSFC Podcast, Episode 72: Preparing for January WCQs

The international window is here, and the United States Men’s National Team have 3 important World Cup qualifiers coming up over the next 9 days. On Episode 72, we preview the entire window and see what the USMNT need to do to win.

We are also joined by Adam Palermo of Waking The Red, who gets us ready for the big match of the entire window, Canada vs. USA in Hamilton (note: the interview was recorded before the announcement that the match will operate at 50% capacity). He gives us an inside scoop at how Canada has been so successful thus far in World Cup qualifying and how they will cope without Alphonso Davies in the lineup. He also gives us some players for American fans to watch as the USMNT try to get a big win on the road.

We will attempt to do a Twitter Spaces from the road during the window, but there will also be tons of coverage on SSFC, so make sure you’re locked in and we’ll make sure you’re prepared for the USMNT’s important week!