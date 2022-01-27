USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team have picked up a vital three points against El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus. A lone Antonee Robinson goal in the second half was enough to see off the visitors, 1-0, and ensure the Americans get full points from a match they absolutely should have. It was another unconvincing performance and result from the U.S. in qualifying but you’ll take the win and points over a stylistic masterpiece in this competition.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.