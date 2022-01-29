USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: SSFC Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team toughed out a 1-0 victory Thursday night against El Salvador in the first match of the January World Cup qualifying window. For the USMNT, it was 3 more important points added to the tally, and it means they creep even closer towards the points they’ll need for qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The USMNT had a few players that provided some excellent performances on the night, and the SSFC community rated them accordingly. On the other side, there were other players who didn’t have great outings, and the community let them have it. In the end, the goalscorer, Antonee Robinson, was the one who the community rightfully voted the SSFC Man of the Match. His goal was the difference for the USMNT, but he continually did great on the night both on the offensive and defensive ends.

The full ratings for all the players, head coach Gregg Berhalter, and the referee on the night:

Antonee Robinson - 8.05

Weston McKennie - 7.25

Tim Weah - 6.89

Tyler Adams - 6.71

Walker Zimmerman - 6.64

Matt Turner - 6.62

Sergiño Dest - 6.54

Yunus Musah - 6.50

Chris Richards - 6.21

Brenden Aaronson - 5.78

Kellyn Acosta - 5.03

Jesus Ferreira - 5.01

Christian Pulisic - 4.94

Jordan Morris - 4.91

Gyasi Zardes - 4.71

—

Gregg Berhalter - 5.35

Referee Bryan Lopez (GUA) - 4.79

Hit the comments and let us know if you think the SSFC community got it right with the ratings.