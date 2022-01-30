Canada vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

With just five matchdays remaining in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the top two teams in the Octagonal standings face off in a crucial match today. The United States Men’s National Team travel north of the border to take on burgeoning rivals Canada with the top spot in the group up for grabs.

Canada are coming off a 3-0 win away from home against Honduras to keep control of first place, while the U.S. scraped a 1-0 victory at home against El Salvador.

Gregg Berhalter’s lineup choices have been thrown a curveball with it being announced that Tim Weah will be unable to travel due to not meeting Canada’s vaccination requirements. While in France he meets the requirements due to having had his first dose and a positive COVID test, that isn’t enough for entry into Canada. Unfortunately, this fact wasn’t discovered in time.

The Americans will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the fate that met them the last time they played away to Canada in a competitive match. In October 2019, the U.S. fell 2-0 to their Northern neighbors in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League. It was a miserable performance by Berhalter’s side and one they’ll be hoping to avenge.

While a draw wouldn’t be the worst result for either side in this top of the table clash, if either team is able to walk away with full points it could all but assure their place this winter’s World Cup.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Canada lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:05 p.m. Eastern, 12:05 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Tim Hortons Field; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Available TV: Universo, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Affiliate Link)

