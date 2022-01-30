USA vs. Canada, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team dropped a tough result on Sunday away to Canada. A Cyle Larin goal in the opening 10 minutes held up over the full 90 as the U.S. were unable to find an equalizer. The hosts polished off the 2-0 result with a clincher in the final minute of stoppage time as the U.S. pushed up. It’s a setback for the Americans in their bid to redeem themselves for the 2018 cycle debacle, but it’s not a death blow to their chances of qualification. No matter how the other results shake out, they should still be in the vital top 3 heading to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.