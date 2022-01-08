Auston Trusty added to USMNT training camp roster

Another player is headed to link up with the United States Men’s National Team. Today, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced that he has added Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty to the roster for the team’s January Training Camp, which began yesterday in Phoenix.

The January Training Camp will run through January 21st and include training and closed-door scrimmages, but no organized friendlies against other teams. 19 players made their way to camp yesterday, and Trusty is now added to his 2nd straight USMNT camp. The 23-year-old defender was on the bench last month for the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The World Cup qualifying roster, which will include both domestic and European-based players, will be revealed towards the end of the training camp. The international window opens on January 24th, and that is when the European-based players will join some players from this domestic camp in Columbus ahead of their qualifier against El Salvador.

The updated 20-man USMNT training camp roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (7): George Bello (Atlanta United), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montréal), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

