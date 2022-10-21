2023 Women’s World Cup draw: Time, TV schedule, and streaming

The world gathers in Auckland tonight to learn how the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be shaped as the Women’s World Cup draw takes place. The United States Women’s National Team, along with the other qualified teams, will learn where they will be placed and, given that there are two host countries, whether they will be stationed in Australia or New Zealand for the group stage.

With 29 teams already qualified and 10 teams vying for the final 3 places in next summer’s tournament, the draw will take place with 3 groups not knowing who their final opponent could be. The inter-confederation playoffs take place in February, so it will be then that we learn the final 3 teams in the Women’s World Cup.

For the USWNT, they will be in Pot 1 and will occupy the 1 slot in any group but A or B. As hosts, New Zealand will be in Group A and Australia in Group B. Still, with some strong teams in the other pots, it makes for some intriguing matchups for the USWNT as well as throughout the eventual field of 32.

A reminder of the pots for tonight’s draw:

Pot 1 - Australia (Hosts), New Zealand (Hosts), USA, Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain

Pot 2 - Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, South Korea

Pot 3 - Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica

Pot 4 - Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Playoff A Winner (Cameroon/Thailand/Portugal), Playoff B Winner (Senegal/Haiti/Chile), Playoff C Winner (Chinese Taipei/Paraguay/Papua New Guinea/Panama)

How to Watch

Advertised Start Time: 10/22 2:30am Eastern, 10/21 11:30pm Pacific (coverage begins 30 minutes prior to draw)

Venue: Aotea Centre, Auckland

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Peacock (Spanish), FIFA (Website/YouTube), fuboTV (free trial),

This thread will be your live thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.