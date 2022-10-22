USWNT drawn into Group E for 2023 Women’s World Cup

This evening, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw took place before a packed Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. The United States Women’s National Team, along with 38 other teams, learned where they will be playing in the co-hosted tournament next summer along with their group opponents.

Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia were already pre-drawn into Groups A and B, respectively. The USWNT, as the #1 ranked team in the world and a seeded team in Pot 1, was drawn into Group E, where they will be joined by Vietnam, the Netherlands, and the winner of the Group A Playoff. The USWNT will head to New Zealand for the group stage of the tournament.

The 8 groups in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (current FIFA ranking in parentheses):

Group A - New Zealand (22), Norway (12), Philippines (53), Switzerland (21)

Group B - Australia (13), Ireland (24), Nigeria (45), Canada (7)

Group C - Spain (6), Costa Rica (37), Zambia (81), Japan (11)

Group D - England (4), Playoff B Winner (Senegal (84)/Haiti (56)/Chile (38)), Denmark (18), China (15)

Group E - USA (1), Vietnam (34), Netherlands (8), Playoff A Winner (Cameroon (58)/Thailand (41)/Portugal (23))

Group F - France (5), Jamaica (43), Brazil (9), Playoff C Winner (Chinese Taipei (40)/Paraguay (51)/Papua New Guinea (50)/Panama (57))

Group G - Sweden (2), South Africa (54), Italy (14), Argentina (29)

Group H - Germany (3), Morocco (76), Colombia (27), South Korea (17)

Times have yet to be set by FIFA for each of the matches in the tournament, but here are the dates for the 3 group stage matches for the USWNT:

USA vs. Vietnam - July 22nd, Auckland

USA vs. Netherlands - July 27th, Wellington

Playoff A Winner (Cameroon (58)/Thailand (41)/Portugal (23)) vs. USA - August 1st, Auckland

