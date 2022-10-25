USMNT to hold World Cup fitness camp

As we approach the World Cup, it’s time for the USMNT to get better after lackluster performances in the friendly matches. Nine MLS players in contention for the World Cup roster whose seasons have ended have been called into a camp that will be based in Frisco, Texas from October 25th through November 5th. The camp is designed to keep them in shape ahead of the naming of the final World Cup roster on November 9th.

Here is a list of players reporting to Frisco, Texas:

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

More players may be added after the conference finals, and no matches are expected to be played.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will reveal his 26-player World Cup roster at Brooklyn Steel in New York City on November 9th. The players who report to this camp are not guaranteed to be listed on the final roster, but it is a way for those players to stay in shape and not lose fitness so that if they make the 26-player roster, they will be ready to go for the World Cup.

The USMNT will open World Cup group play against Wales on November 21st, followed by England on November 25th. They complete the group stage against Iran on November 29th.

