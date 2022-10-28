USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre to be out for three weeks with muscle injury

In unfortunate news, Luca de la Torre has a muscle injury that will keep him out of the Celta Vigo lineup for the next three weeks. The team released the news stating that he suffered a grade 1, the least serious of the grades, “fibular rupture.”

| Luca De la Torre



The footballer suffers a grade I fibrillar rupture@delatorreluca ! — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) October 28, 2022

Both grade 1 and rupture sound very concerning, but it’s apparently not a serious injury though he’ll have to take some time to recover. The midfielder has amassed nine caps and started the recent friendly against Japan. His injury comes as de la Torre has five appearances for Celta all from the bench.

With the World Cup set to start on November 20th, three weeks puts his return on November 18th. This is pending any number of factors and injuries can be fickle in terms of players getting back to fitness early or late. It is yet to be seen if this will keep de la Torre out of the World Cup roster, but with depth outside of the first XI a challenge for the USMNT, a player that seemed to be a sure call up being injured this close to the tournament is not ideal.