USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs Dest, and all the rest

A full slate of Champions League group stage awaits.

By Justin Moran
UEFA Champions League”Ajax Amsterdam v Chelsea FC”

A disappointing international break makes way for a full Champions League matchday. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

  • Liverpool v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers are heavy underdogs as they visit Anfield in Champions League Group A.

Also in action:

  • Luton Town v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and Luton (2 pts outside playoffs) face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield (relegation places) in the Championship.
  • Sunderland v Blackpool, 2:45p: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland (8th in the Championship) face Blackpool at home.
  • Club Brugge v Atlético Madrid, 3p on Paramount+: Owen Otasowie is unlikely to play for Brugge vs Atleti in Group B.
  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham, 3p Paramount+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt will have their hands full facing Spurs’ attacking group of Kane, Son, Richarlison, and Kulusevski.
  • Reading v Norwich City, 3p: Josh Sargent and the Canaries have won 4 of 5, and are second in the Championship.

Wednesday

  • RB Leipzig v Celtic, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV (free trial): Carter-Vickers goes on the road to Germany, facing Nkunku and Leipzig in Champions League Group F.
  • Chelsea v AC Milan, 3p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic and the Blues welcome Sergiño Dest and Milan to Stamford Bridge in Group E.
  • Juventus v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve will look to pick up some momentum against underdogs Haifa in Group H.

Also in action:

  • Middlesbrough v Birmingham City, 2:45p: Zack Steffen and Boro face Auston Trusty and Birmingham.
  • Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund, 3p on Paramount+: Gio Reyna is likely to miss this Group G showdown, according to manager Edin Terzić.
  • Benfica v PSG, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV: John Brooks and Benfica host Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and PSG in Group H.
  • Preston v West Brom, 3p on ESPN+: Daryl Dike and the Baggies meet Preston on the road.
  • Inter Miami v Orlando City, 8p on ESPN+ (free trial): DeAndre Yedlin and Miami host the Lions.
  • Independiente v Central Córdoba, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz: Alan Soñora and Independiente have won 5 straight, and are moving up the league table in Argentina.
  • Flamengo v Internacional, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are second-place in Brazil with 29 games played. They travel to meet fifth-place Flamengo.

Thursday

  • Malmö v Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+: Jordan Pefok and Union travel to Sweden in Europa League Group D.
  • Arsenal v Bodø/Glimt, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, : Matt Turner and the Gunners have Norwegian foes at the Emirates in Europe League Group A.

Also in action:

  • Zürich v PSV Eindhoven, 12:45p on Paramount+: Richy Ledezma and PSV go on the road to Switzerland in Group A.
  • FC Sheriff v Real Sociedad, 12:45p on Paramount+: Jonathan Gómez and La Real meet last year’s Champions League darlings in Group E of Europa League.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!

