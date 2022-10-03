USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs Dest, and all the rest

A disappointing international break makes way for a full Champions League matchday. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Liverpool v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers are heavy underdogs as they visit Anfield in Champions League Group A.

Also in action:

Luton Town v Huddersfield, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton (2 pts outside playoffs) face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield (relegation places) in the Championship.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton (2 pts outside playoffs) face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield (relegation places) in the Championship. Sunderland v Blackpool, 2:45p : Lynden Gooch and Sunderland (8th in the Championship) face Blackpool at home.

: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland (8th in the Championship) face Blackpool at home. Club Brugge v At l é ti co Madrid , 3p on Paramount+ : Owen Otasowie is unlikely to play for Brugge vs Atleti in Group B.

: Owen Otasowie is unlikely to play for Brugge vs Atleti in Group B. Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham , 3p Paramount+ : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt will have their hands full facing Spurs’ attacking group of Kane, Son, Richarlison, and Kulusevski.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt will have their hands full facing Spurs’ attacking group of Kane, Son, Richarlison, and Kulusevski. Reading v Norwich City, 3p: Josh Sargent and the Canaries have won 4 of 5, and are second in the Championship.

Wednesday

RB Leipzig v Celtic , 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Carter-Vickers goes on the road to Germany, facing Nkunku and Leipzig in Champions League Group F.

: Carter-Vickers goes on the road to Germany, facing Nkunku and Leipzig in Champions League Group F. Chelsea v AC Milan , 3p on Paramount+ : Christian Pulisic and the Blues welcome Sergiño Dest and Milan to Stamford Bridge in Group E.

: Christian Pulisic and the Blues welcome Sergiño Dest and Milan to Stamford Bridge in Group E. Juventus v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve will look to pick up some momentum against underdogs Haifa in Group H.

Also in action:

Middlesbrough v Birmingham City, 2:45p : Zack Steffen and Boro face Auston Trusty and Birmingham.

: Zack Steffen and Boro face Auston Trusty and Birmingham. Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund , 3p on Paramount+ : Gio Reyna is likely to miss this Group G showdown, according to manager Edin Terzić.

: Gio Reyna is likely to miss this Group G showdown, according to manager Edin Terzić. Benfica v PSG, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV : John Brooks and Benfica host Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and PSG in Group H.

: John Brooks and Benfica host Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and PSG in Group H. Preston v West Brom, 3p on ESPN+ : Daryl Dike and the Baggies meet Preston on the road.

: Daryl Dike and the Baggies meet Preston on the road. Inter Miami v Orlando City , 8p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : DeAndre Yedlin and Miami host the Lions.

: DeAndre Yedlin and Miami host the Lions. Independiente v Central Córdoba, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz : Alan Soñora and Independiente have won 5 straight, and are moving up the league table in Argentina.

: Alan Soñora and Independiente have won 5 straight, and are moving up the league table in Argentina. Flamengo v Internacional, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are second-place in Brazil with 29 games played. They travel to meet fifth-place Flamengo.

Thursday

Malmö v Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Jordan Pefok and Union travel to Sweden in Europa League Group D.

: Jordan Pefok and Union travel to Sweden in Europa League Group D. Arsenal v Bodø/Glimt, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, : Matt Turner and the Gunners have Norwegian foes at the Emirates in Europe League Group A.

Also in action:

Zürich v PSV Eindhoven, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Richy Ledezma and PSV go on the road to Switzerland in Group A.

: Richy Ledezma and PSV go on the road to Switzerland in Group A. FC Sheriff v Real Sociedad, 12:45p on Paramount+: Jonathan Gómez and La Real meet last year’s Champions League darlings in Group E of Europa League.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!