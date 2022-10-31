Weston McKennie out two weeks with a hamstring injury and other USMNT health updates

Following news that Luca de la Torre would be out up until the start of the World Cup, the USMNT was hit with more injury news over the weekend. This time it was Weston McKennie who came off at the half for Juventus in their Saturday match against Lecce. According to reports, his injury is not serious, though it will keep him out for the next two weeks. Clearly, getting news that two midfielders will be missing time with injuries and will be set to return just days before the tournament begins is not ideal.

An additional concern, but not a necessarily dire one, is that Josh Sargent was held out of Norwich’s match over the weekend. The striker came off early on October 18, playing his next two games but apparently injured his calf on October 25th against Burnley.

Next up entering the trainer’s room is Matt Turner. The American keeper did not play mid-week against PSV Eindhoven due to groin discomfort, but reports are that it is not a serious injury. However, it was enough to keep him off the bench against Nottingham Forrest over the weekend. Turner has been the no. 1 option for Arsenal in the Europa League and his club is set to play FC Zurich on Thursday and his status should be updated by then.

Meanwhile, Chris Richards is still out and has nearly two weeks until he’s ready to return to training according to Patrick Vieira.

Chris Richards still not in team training though. "He hasn’t started training with the squad yet - he is still doing some individual work. He is a week to 10 days away from starting training with the team." #CPFC #USMNT — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) October 28, 2022

Some good news was the return of Tyler Adams. The midfielder was a doubt for the match against Liverpool, but he returned for Leeds over the weekend. In fact, he was stellar as Leeds pulled off an upset at Anfield.