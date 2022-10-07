In advance of next summer’s World Cup, the United States Women’s National Team is taking on two opponents ranked in the top ten by FIFA. The first is England, who put in a thrilling performance last summer to win the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The historic Wembley Stadium is a proper battlefield for the pair of reigning continental champions. This is the 19th all-time meeting between the two nations, and the Lionesses’ current momentum makes this an even more intriguing fixture.

Despite currently enjoying a two-year unbeaten streak, the USWNT is still retooling and looking to ramp up production. The squad has failed to look altogether convincing, but the intense friendly slate against highly-ranked countries provides opportunities for the roster to continue gelling. Much of the attention will be on the potential debut of Alyssa Thompson, the 17-year-old forward who earned a call-up after strong performances at the 2022 CONCAF Women’s U-20 Championship and ensuing U-20 World Cup.

Lineups

United States lineup:

England lineup:

How to watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern, 12:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London England

Available TV: FOX

Available Streaming: FOX Sports GO (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial)

