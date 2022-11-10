USWNT November Friendlies: USA 1-2 Germany - the visitors take the win in an evenly fought game

The USWNT set out to finish up 2022 against tough opposition as they prepare for the 2023 World Cup. In wet conditions thanks to Hurricane Nicole, the team took on Germany in Ft. Lauderdale. The game would not exactly go to plan as the team had to battle back after the Germans went ahead early in the second half. While it was a long time coming a late goal from Megan Rapinoe seemed to set up a draw, but a 89th minute roof shot from Paulina Krumbiegel sealed the win for the visitors.

The USA lined up in a 4-3-3 as is now common under Vlatko Andonovski.

The Tropical XI — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) November 10, 2022

For their part, Deutsche Fußballnationalmannschaft der Frauen played in numerical order.

In the end, the game was well played by both sides. The USA perhaps got unlucky after hitting the post and then having a deflection off of Casey Murphy give Germany the lead, but each team had their chances and more of Germany’s just went into the net.

Gifs of a tough loss for the Yanks

In the opening half hour of the match, the teams traded chances as they each did well in building possession and in breaking forward with numbers. Still, despite a frenetic pace and some decent chances for each side, neither team found an early breakthrough.

The USA ramped up the pressure and seemed to score the first goal in 35th minute when Rose Lavelle flashed a ball across the face the goal that was deflected into the path of Lindsey Horan who managed to get a foot onto it. Somehow the ball didn’t cross the line after hitting the crossbar and it fell into the arms of Merle Frohms.

Minutes later, Frohms was called into action again as Alex Morgan played a ball forward to Mal Pugh who collected it and burned the German central defenders for a one-on-one. Frohms came up with a big save to keep the game a 0-0 in what would be the last big chance as the teams went into the break.

The second 45 began with the Americans getting their best chance of the game immediately leading to Germany taking the lead. After a shot from Horan hit the post, Germany broke forward and while Casey Murphy didn’t need to make a save because Klara Buhl’s shot hit the post, if she had gotten a hand to it the ball wouldn’t have bounced off of her back and into the net either.

From Horan off the post on a sensational volley, to Germany getting the bounce on the 50-50 ball at the top of their own box and going end-to-end on the counter. Buhl off the post and off Murphy's back and in. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/uDNJHa2qtt — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) November 11, 2022

In the 62nd minute there were a lot of subs since it’s a friendly and the Americans looked like they could use some new ideas as Germany settled into having the lead. Andi Sullivan, Rose Lavelle and Emily Fox came off for Sam Coffey, Taylor Kornieck and Crystal Dunn.

The new faces couldn’t conjure any magic and Andonovski once again went to the bench to bring in Megan Rapinoe and Trinity Rodman for Mal Pugh and Sophia Smith in the 73rd. The Germans largely kept control and forced the USWNT to defend for long stretches as the half wore on. With about 10 minutes left, the last USA sub came in as Horan made way for Ashley Sanchez.

A goal finally came for the Americans as Alex Morgan cut into the 18 yard box and sent a cross that was blocked by a German defender. As the visitors tried to build up from the back, Morgan’s pressure let her win a ball at the byeline that she then cutback to a charging Rapinoe who rocketed the ball into the goal to make in 1-1 in the 85th minute.

Megan Rapinoe comes on and ties things up for the USWNT #USAvGER ( @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/b5zgPPVmPU — AllForXI (@AllForXI) November 11, 2022

Germany came roaring forward to try to find a game winner and... they would indeed. This time, Jule Brand would cut in on the right side of the box and glide past Alana Cook to send the ball across the face of goal where Paulina Krumbiegel would slam her shot into the net in a heartbreaking 89th minute winner for the Germans.

Paulina Krumbiegel gets the winner late in the second half #USAvGER ( @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/XBAK4spUdM — AllForXI (@AllForXI) November 11, 2022

That’s it, there was four minutes of stoppage time, but in the end 22 players kicked a ball around for 90 minutes and Germany won.