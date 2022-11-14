2022 FIFA World Cup: Group C preview

Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a battle, with one of the greats of our game, Lionel Messi, possibly competing in his last major tournament for Argentina. Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Poland are teams that could also win the group. There’s a lot that can happen, which may make this one of the most intriguing groups for fans to watch.

Schedule

November 22nd - Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5:00am ET/2:00am PT; Mexico vs. Poland, 11:00am ET/8:00am PT

November 26th - Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8:00am ET/5:00am PT; Argentina vs. Mexico, 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT

November 30th - Poland vs. Argentina, 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT; Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT

Argentina

Make no mistake, Argentina is one of the favorites to win the entire tournament. With this team built to hopefully give captain Lionel Messi one final chance to lift the World Cup trophy, they have no other goal. The hopes of a nation rest on this team to win a 3rd star and solidify Messi’s legacy. However, will they withstand that pressure?

FIFA Ranking: 3

Odds of Winning Group: Favorite

One to Watch: Lautaro Martinez will be counted on to help with the attack, and if he can have a breakout tournament, that will go a long way to helping increase Argentina’s chances of winning it all.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will have a huge contingent in Qatar, as the next door neighbors have a renewed vigor and want to make a statement in this tournament. USMNT fans will be familiar with their style of play, and they will look to give everyone else in Group C fits. Their main issue is that they like to keep games low scoring, and they don’t score a ton of goals. However, they will wait for that prime opportunity to strike and hopefully pick off an opponent.

FIFA Ranking: 51

Odds of Winning: Needs Some Help

One to Watch: Salem Al-Dawsari is Saudi Arabia’s most experienced player at the tournament and their leading goalscorer. If fans know his name, it’s because the Green Falcons are doing well.

Mexico

The USMNT’s archrivals are in this group, and they’re here to get out of the group and to that “quinto partido” that has eluded them since 1986. They have the team that could beat anyone in this tournament, but they also haven’t played extremely well recently. They will have to overcome that quickly if they want to once again get a shot to move deep into the knockout stage.

FIFA Ranking: 13

Odds of Winning: In The Running

One to Watch: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano will be the star that Mexico pins its hopes upon, and he will be the one that could break through for El Tri in this tournament.

Poland

It’s realistically Robert Lewandowski’s final chance to do damage at the World Cup, and he leads Poland into this tournament looking to do just that. However, Poland is more than a one-man band. With defense and a midfield that can really frustrate opponents, the White & Red hope to shock some people in qualifying for the knockout stage, and they have the firepower to do it.

FIFA Ranking: 26

Odds of Winning: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Piotr Zieliński has to help control the midfield, and will be called upon to also push the ball forward in an effort to serve the forwards with opportunities to score.

Who will advance from Group C? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.