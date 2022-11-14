USMNT roster numbers announced

For many people, one of the most important times in any World Cup roster announcement is to learn which numbers each player will wear. Well, the wait is over for the United States Men’s National Team. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the squad numbers for the 2022 USMNT World Cup roster.

There weren’t a lot of surprises in many of the numbers selected by the players, as when you generally see players on the USMNT for a while, they start to develop a preferred number. Traditionally, numbers are usually selected in order of experience, but some guys may have their reasons for picking a number.

Gio Reyna notably wore #21 back in September as a tribute to his dad, Claudio Reyna, who wore the number in the 2002 World Cup. It led many to speculate whether he would opt for the number again for this World Cup. However, #7 is what he wears for Borussia Dortmund and what he prefers on the national team, so when Paul Arriola was left off the roster, it cleared the way for Reyna to select #7.

Matt Turner, as the presumed starting goalkeeper, drew the #1 jersey, while Ethan Horvath drew #12 and Sean Johnson #25. All have had experience wearing those numbers for club and/or country.

Josh Sargent, who wears #24 for Norwich City, will also wear that number at the World Cup, while Joe Scally will wear #26. He and Haji Wright were likely the final players to select numbers due to them having the fewest caps on the roster, but their numbers aren’t unfamiliar to them. Scally wore #26 in the USMNT’s most recent friendly against Saudi Arabia back in September, while Haji Wright has worn #19 in all 3 of his appearances for the national team.

The mainstays on the USMNT all kept the numbers most fans are familiar with them wearing, led by Christian Pulisic (#10), Tyler Adams (#4), and Weston McKennie (#8).

DRUMROLL, PLEASE



Your official #USMNT squad numbers at #Qatar2022 ⬇️ — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 14, 2022

