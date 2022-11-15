2022 FIFA World Cup: Group D preview

The 2022 World Cup will have a few groups where two teams are expected to be at the top of the heap. However, for Group D, there are two teams that could both contend for the title. France and Denmark are teams that are in the top 10 in the world and have reasonable expectations to go far in this tournament, but Australia and Tunisia are not here to be warmup matches for the knockout stage. They look to make some waves and perhaps shock some people in the process. It makes for a Group D that could have some fireworks with spectacular goals and a last day battle to see who advances to the knockout stage.

Schedule

November 22nd - Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8:00am ET/5:00am PT; France vs. Australia, 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT

November 26th - Tunisia vs. Australia, 5:00am ET/2:00am PT; France vs. Denmark, 11:00am ET/8:00am PT

November 30th - Australia vs. Denmark, 10:00am ET/7:00am PT; Tunisia vs. France, 10:00am ET/7:00am PT

France

France returns to the World Cup, but this time as the defending champions. The 2018 World Cup winners are back for more, and their team is still fairly young but with more experience and high expectations. They have one of the best players on the planet in Kylian Mbappé and they have a nice mix of youth and veterans to wear down any opponent. They’re not unbeatable, but they have to be counted as one of the favorites to once again lift the trophy with how strong they can be as a unit.

FIFA Ranking: 4

Odds of Winning Group: Favorite

One to Watch: Eduardo Camavinga is poised to do some damage at this tournament, and it’s gonna be spectacular to watch.

Australia

Australia doesn’t enter the 2022 World Cup with the list of household names that they have carried in the past. However, they’re still a tough out that will wear down their opponent with physical play. They advanced to the World Cup by winning twice in Qatar back in June, first beating the UAE in the AFC playoff and then squeaking past Peru on penalties in the inter-confederation playoff. They will be prepared for the elements and hope to sneak off an upset win to put them in position to advance.

FIFA Ranking: 38

Odds of Winning: Needs Some Help

One to Watch: Mathew Leckie is the only player on the roster who has more than 10 international goals, so he will be counted on to lead the team on the offensive end.

Denmark

Denmark is not here to announce themselves. They’ve quietly built themselves into one of the top teams in the world, and they’re here to show that is no fluke. They’ve already beaten France twice in 2022, so they won’t be scared of them and probably feel they have the upper hand on the defending champions. With that kind of confidence, the Danish Dynamite feel that they can not only win the group, but also make a deep run into this tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 10

Odds of Winning: In The Running

One to Watch: While Christian Eriksen will be called upon to score many of the goals, Simon Kjær is the key to the defense and his success will help Denmark go far.

Tunisia

Tunisia enters the World Cup with most people thinking they don’t have a chance to advance in Group D. They’re hoping to use that as bulletin board material. They’ve prepared for this tournament by playing a strong lineup of teams, and while Brazil beat them handily, they boast victories over Japan and Chile in 2022. They want to show a tenacious approach on the offensive end, but they hope their defense can be sound enough to pick off a result or two in the group stage.

FIFA Ranking: 30

Odds of Winning: Needs Some Help

One to Watch: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane could be a guy that helps pace the midfield for the Eagles of Carthage.

Who will advance from Group D? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.