FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group F Preview

Group F has the potential to be a very entertaining group. Three of the teams are within the top 25 of the FIFA rankings, while the odd man out, Canada, isn’t much of a slouch. The European teams, Croatia and Belgium, are the favorites, but Morocco could steal one of those top two spots. Everyone has an idea of how this group will play out, but this group will include more than one upset.

Schedule

November 23rd - Morocco vs. Croatia, 5:00am ET/2:00am PT; Canada vs. Belgium, 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT

November 27th - Belgium vs. Morocco, 8:00am ET/ 5:00am PT; Canada vs. Croatia, 11:00am ET/8:00am PT

December 1st - Belgium vs. Croatia, 10:00am ET/7:00am PT; Canada vs. Morocco, 10:00am ET/7:00am PT

Belgium

The Golden Generation of Belgium soccer is on its last ride. The 2022 World Cup is the last opportunity for the group of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelo Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Alex Witsel, and Thibaut Courtois to win the world title. They are the outright favorite for the group, but that’s mainly because of the star power. Other than that, they enter the tournament quietly, but everyone knows this is the last time this star-studded cast will play together on the world’s stage.

FIFA Ranking: 2

Odds of Winning Group: The Consensus Favorites

One to Watch: Jeremy Doku is the star of Belgium’s new generation, and the striker can play an important role in this year’s run.

Canada

Canada is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after the country’s federation underwent two decades of transformation. The Reds have a tough task making it out of the group, but they can make some noise. They have stars like Alphonso Davies, who draws entertainment value for the fans, but the supporting cast of Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, and others will have to play out of their mind.

FIFA Ranking: 41

Odds of Winning Group: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Alphonso Davies is making his first appearance in the World Cup after joining the senior team at the tender age of 17.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions couldn’t have been put into a worse situation. They enter the World Cup as one of the hottest teams, going undefeated from 2019-2021 during World Cup qualifying, but now they may have an early exit if they can not mimic what they did in 1986. Morocco was the first African nation to advance to the knockout round, but they’ll need the stars to be flawless to make it out of this group.

FIFA Ranking: 23

Odds of Winning Group: Sleepers

One to Watch: Youssef En-Nesyri hasn’t scored a goal for Sevilla this season, so this is a great opportunity for the 25-year-old forward to get back in scoring form.

﻿Croatia

Croatia returns to hopefully build on their runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup. Croatia’s biggest advantage is their experience, especially in the midfield. Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic combine for 317 caps. Overall, they still have the core of their 2018 World Cup team in place, so don’t be surprised if we see another run by the Vatreni.

FIFA Ranking: 12

Odds of Winning Group: The Favorites, depending on who you ask

One to Watch: Joško Gvardiol became the youngest player in Croatia’s history to play in a major tournament when he appeared at Euro 2020.

Who will advance from Group F? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.